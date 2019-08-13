ValuEngine Lowers Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gardner Denver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $27,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $14,879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 117.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 498,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 437,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

