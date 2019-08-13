ValuEngine Lowers Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gardner Denver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Shares of GDI stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Gardner Denver has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $27,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $14,879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 117.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 498,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 437,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
