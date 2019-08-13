USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 1,899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 737.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:USNA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.14. 81,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,162. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $134.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

