Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 12,262 shares trading hands.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.