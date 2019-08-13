United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several brokerages have commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.17. 214,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. United States Cellular has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,839.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $625,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,537 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,669,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 18.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

