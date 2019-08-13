United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JEC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

