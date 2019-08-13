United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 62.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “average” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.03.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $54,636,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.89. 21,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,491. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.06, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

