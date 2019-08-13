United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,267. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,910 shares of company stock worth $34,676,523. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

