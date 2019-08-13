United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 991,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

