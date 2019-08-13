United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,140 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

