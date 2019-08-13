United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

