Unit (NYSE:UNT) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares fell 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $2.71, 2,705,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 274% from the average session volume of 724,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several research firms recently commented on UNT. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $86,400. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Unit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Unit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unit by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Unit (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

