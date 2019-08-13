Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Director G Bailey Iv Peyton Purchases 6,000 Shares

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 6,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G Bailey Iv Peyton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of Unit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $21,900.00.

NYSE UNT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,943. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $183.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.54.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $17,695,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Unit by 76.9% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 585,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Unit by 2,494.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 476,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unit by 80.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,562 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

