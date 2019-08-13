Uniform Fiscal Object Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $847,061.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $24.68. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,821,310,325 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.