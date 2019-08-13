UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives €14.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.60 ($16.98).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

