Unibright (UBT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $85,491.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.01387020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00097113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

