UMB Bank N A MO Trims Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 31.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,942,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,327,000 after purchasing an additional 817,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 494,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,557. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

