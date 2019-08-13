UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,663 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. 9,801,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,328,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.39. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

