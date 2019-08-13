UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 639 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,089,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. 2,068,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,879. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

