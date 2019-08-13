UMB Bank N A MO Has $564,000 Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Fortive were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $479,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,965 shares of company stock worth $4,112,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.