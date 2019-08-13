UMB Bank N A MO Has $454,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 262.20 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

