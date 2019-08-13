UMB Bank N A MO Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

