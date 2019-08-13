UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.43 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,205. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $121.33. 311,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.81.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

