UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,422,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113,013 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in International Paper by 7.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,236,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

International Paper stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.