UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 7,380 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

