Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $340.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.