UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.92 on August 30th

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

