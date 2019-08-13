Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Performer”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) to a sector performer rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 830 ($10.85).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Numis Securities raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 799.86 ($10.45).

Shares of LON:UDG traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 780.50 ($10.20). The stock had a trading volume of 142,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 780.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 75.78. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

