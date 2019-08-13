Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBNT. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNT traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 180.91%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 7,992.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 161,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,939,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 47,525.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

