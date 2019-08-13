Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $614.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.