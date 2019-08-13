Typerium (TYPE) Price Tops $0.0013

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1,676.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.01299481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

