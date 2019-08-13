Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million.

NYSE TRWH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 438,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $13,383,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,830,782 shares of company stock worth $53,883,657 in the last ninety days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,687,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

