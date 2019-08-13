Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million.

TRWH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. 16,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRWH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 438,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $13,383,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,830,782 shares of company stock worth $53,883,657 in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,687,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 27.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.