Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their top pick rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 262 ($3.42).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 212.80 ($2.78). 12,958,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.