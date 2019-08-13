TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.68).

Shares of LON TTG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.86). 24,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The firm has a market cap of $358.05 million and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that TT Electronics will post 1445.9999755 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Thorburn purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

