Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.45 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 440.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 27,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

HD traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,943. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18. The company has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

