Truegame Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,583.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $417,621.00 and approximately $42,583.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00267883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.01276142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00094024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

