TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.82, approximately 71,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,322,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

The stock has a market cap of $370.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. TrueCar’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 69.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 600,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 245,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 1,365,675 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 84,372 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 126.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TrueCar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

