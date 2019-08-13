Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,362 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.