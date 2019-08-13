TRON Price Reaches $0.0202 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and Rfinex. In the last week, TRON has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $449.37 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.01370831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00097455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000446 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002057 BTC.

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The official website for TRON is tron.network

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinrail, Indodax, Allcoin, HitBTC, Exrates, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, OEX, IDCM, Huobi, Coinnest, BitForex, RightBTC, CoinEgg, Rfinex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Mercatox, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Zebpay, Gate.io, DDEX, LATOKEN, WazirX, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Tidex, Livecoin, Binance, Liquid, LBank, Tokenomy, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, ChaoEX, Braziliex, OTCBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, IDAX, Fatbtc, Coindeal, Bibox, Neraex, DigiFinex, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

