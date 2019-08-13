Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
GTS opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $27.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 418.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $163,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.