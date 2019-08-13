Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GTS opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.17%. Triple-S Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 418.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $163,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

