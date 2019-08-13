Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.60. 9,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,685. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.33 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

