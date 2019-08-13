Trellus Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,418,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,483,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,838,000 after acquiring an additional 307,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437,416 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Flex by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after buying an additional 5,190,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,531,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after buying an additional 5,723,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $99,107.93. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,157.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,623.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

