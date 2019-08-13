Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.50% of Motus GI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 73.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,600. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motus GI news, Chairman David P. Hochman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,059,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,896 in the last ninety days. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

