Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for 1.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 152.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $71,179,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $26,505,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.0% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 21,414,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $14,308,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 780,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,245,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

