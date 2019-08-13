Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.25. Transurban Group shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 18,238,491 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Transurban Group’s dividend payout ratio is 495.87%.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

