TransGlobe Energy Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

TransGlobe Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ TGA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 3,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

