TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Cap of $238,542.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 179.6% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,542.00 and $3,383.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,011,986 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

