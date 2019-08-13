TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Announces $30.00 Dividend

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE TDG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $542.47. 494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.79. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $31,514,641 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

