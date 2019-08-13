TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of TRANSAT AT in a report on Friday, June 28th.

TRZ stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 362,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,294. TRANSAT AT has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of $636.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.54.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$897.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$898.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRANSAT AT will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

