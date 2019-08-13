Traders Purchase Large Volume of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Put Options (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical daily volume of 837 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 15,676,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,088,153. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,206 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 295,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

